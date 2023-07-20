(WTNH) — Did you get rejected?

A report found that more people are having trouble getting new credit. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with why that is and what you can do.

In a tough economy, it may be a lot harder to get new credit. Money.com reports loans are harder to come by, and over the last 12 months ending in June, more than 21% of people who applied for credit were rejected.

Rejection rates increased across the board on auto loans, credit cards, credit increased mortgages, and mortgage refinances.

High interest rates are partly to blame; it makes it more expensive for banks to borrow from each other.

So, what can you do?

Experts recommend:

Work on your credit now before you need your next loan

Set up alerts to ensure you make payments on time

Pay down balances to keep credit use below 30%

Sign up for credit monitoring services so you’re aware if any problems arise and you can tackle them early

Even if this isn’t on your mind now, remember you need good credit for cars, a mortgage, and even when life throws you a curveball. It’s better to make a habit of staying on top of your report.