(WTNH) – Gift cards are a go-to gift during the holiday season, but could leave you gift-less if you don’t know what to look out for. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what you need to know.

“There is a scratch tab that’s at the top of the card that you scratch away that has a code on it,” Sergeant Duggan from the Pinole Police Department explained.

Police are taking to social media with a new warning for holiday shoppers about gift card scams.

“A community member that was trying to return a gift card or trying to get their money back on a gift card because they found that it was cut,” said Pinole Police Department Spokesperson Natasha Valdepena.

Police said thieves are heating envelopes that gift cards come in, opening them up carefully and cutting off the top of the card that has the code that gives access to the amount of money put on it. Thieves then put the cards back into the envelopes, reseal them and place them back on the shelf.

Nicole Randle said she bought her husband a $100 Amazon gift card for Christmas but when they opened the packaging, the card was cut in half.

“There was a small slit in the side of the of the jacket, the Amazon jacket. What they did was they slid in that small barcode to the other half of the card that they had and then put it right over top the the actual card that was in their barcode. So then when we scanned it and loaded the money, it actually was put on the gift card that the other scammer had the other half of,” Randle said.

That is just one way gift card scams work. One police department is reporting that more than 100 gift cards were recently compromised at a local grocery store. This time, scammers were tampering with the protective cover in the store to get the number off the back of the card.

Police are now warning shoppers to be on the lookout this holiday season.

Pinole PD Sot: “Either feel for the entire card. It should be the same size as a credit card. Or with the permission of the store when you go up to purchase, as you’re purchasing these remove them from these folders,”

It’s also a reminder that if you receive a gift card, check right away that it’s in tact and don’t wait too long to use it.