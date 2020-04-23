Stretch Your Dollar: What you need to know if mortgages become a hardship

Millions of Americans are putting their home loans into forbearance. A government program allows many to delay or reduce mortgage payments if the coronavirus pandemic is affecting income. We’re stretching your dollar with some tips if mortgages become a hardship.

About 22 million Americans filed for unemployment in recent weeks and nearly three million putting home loans on pause. According to Consumer Reports, and as the pandemic drags on, some people will need a more permanent solution that lowers mortgage payments

Here’s what you should know.

There are two key ways to permanently reduce mortgage payments. Mortgage refinance is one and this allows borrowers to retire an existing loan and take out a new one with maybe more favorable terms.

Another option is loan modification. This changes the existing mortgage and doesn’t require minimum credit scores or income to qualify, but might show up as a negative event on credit reports. That’s important to know.

Refinancing is another option. Obviously this is only if the rate is right. Refinancing can sometimes shave hundreds of dollars each month from mortgage payments.