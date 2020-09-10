Stretch Your Dollar: What you should expect when it comes to reimbursements

Times certainly have changed as more people work from home and it looks like that may continue for some time. It also means work expenses have changed. We are stretching your dollar with what you should expect when it comes to reimbursements.

Anant Kale, the CEO of Appzen, says their research has found companies cracking down on what employees can expense.

In many cases, businesses are closing down the lunch expenses and the gym.

Companies are shifting their policies as they look to pinch pennies and pick up added expenses of their own – like hand sanitizing stations, PPE and dividers to keep everyone safe.

Kale says if you’re working from home, consult with your employer about the “Expense policy” before spending money on the home office.

“The best thing is to review that policy, talk to your manager, before you spend that money because you don’t want to be in a situation where you spend on something that you’re not getting reimbursed for.”

It’s important to consider the tough financial times. And know that the expense has to be reasonable. Buying lunch through DoorDash or the overly priced desk chair may cost you in the long run.

You may have luck with the reasonably priced printer and filing materials you need to keep company information safe.