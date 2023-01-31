Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the last Tuesday in January, which means it’s national Plan for Vacation Day. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a guide on when to book, if you plan to get away this year.

As we get ready to welcome February, the temperature is predicted to drop, which may have you dreaming of a warm getaway. Vacation rental site Vrbo has a list of target dates so you get the best deal on your getaway.

If you’re hoping to go away for spring break, this is the week to book. It’s time to find out what you’re looking for.

If you want to go Memorial Day Weekend, book by April 6.

For the summer, book by April 17.

For the weekend of July 4, book by May 10.

For Labor Day weekend, book by July 14.

For Thanksgiving, book by October 6 — this is also when you’d want to book for ski season.

Of course, if you have somewhere specific you know you want to visit, it’s best to start looking early so you can book as soon as you find a good deal.

This is just a guide by general; booking too close to a travel date typically means added costs.