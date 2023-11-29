(WTNH) – Travel Tuesday may be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score a deal on a getaway. We are Stretching Your Dollar with where you can find savings if you didn’t have a chance to book.

There’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. All offering up deals heading into December.

In all the hustle and bustle, if you didn’t get a chance to book your getaway you may not have missed out.

MSN gave a few deals continuing through Cyber Week. The site says you can still save 30 percent at select hotels through Booking.com. While Hilton has 40 percent off some Mexico and Hawaii resorts.

Some airlines and cruises extending their deals.

Also, look for extended Cyber Monday deals on luggage on sites like Amazon and Macy’s offering 50 to 70 percent off in some cases.

And if you’re flexible when it comes to where you travel, remember to sign up for alerts as last-minute getaways drop in price.

Just a reminder to check the expiration date on any deals you see today and many will be ending or only last one week.