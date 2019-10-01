Stretch Your Dollar: Where to look for holiday jobs

It’s the first day of October, so we might as well skip ahead and talk about the holidays and those upcoming seasonal jobs! We are stretching your dollar with a look at where the jobs are this winter.

Retaildive.com says there’s already been an 11 percent increase in job seekers in August from a year ago, and it’s likely demand for holiday jobs will be high.

So, if that’s you, here’s a guide so you know where to look:

Gap has announced it’ll be hiring about 5,000 jobs

Michaels are offering up to 15,000 jobs

Party City expects to hire 25,000 seasonal workers

Even more at Kohl’s – 90,000

Finally, Target will be hiring roughly 130,000 part-time workers

Others not mentioned in the report but are always hiring at this time of the year are UPS and Amazon.

