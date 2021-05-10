Stretch Your Dollar: Where to look for job opportunities

(WTNH)– As we approach mid-May, many students are thinking about graduation and landing that summer job. Despite a dismal economy, there are job opportunities out there. We are stretching your dollar with where to look.

After an unusual year, students will soon say goodbye to this school calendar and look ahead to a more normal summer.

For those looking for work, the search may need to be tailored to where the jobs are this year. Even amid dismal jobs report experts say the leisure and hospitality sector is growing quickly.

Restaurants and bars are hiring, trying to keep up with growing demand. And sports venues and theaters are two more industries soaring with opportunity right now.

Healthcare, not surprisingly, continues to have open positions amid the pandemic, and trucking, also hiring to keep up with the sharp increase in internet sales.

Despite hiring, job growth unexpectedly slowed in April. Some families citing fears over returning to work despite adults getting vaccinated, while others cite problems with childcare..

It’s a year of opportunity for older workers too. Many students may find they want to continue studies in-person this summer to play catch-up, opening up some of the jobs they typically would be going for.