Stretch Your Dollar: Whitney Water Center offers fun, creative videos for kids during the summer

As more and more camps and summer programs are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, one program is getting creative to reach out to kids. We are stretching your dollar with one way learning can continue.

From school closures to now summer camps canceled, the coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for kids who want to learn. It’s why the Whitney Water Center in Hamden is getting creative.

“We’re doing our best to provide them with the resource, a familiar face and a familiar program during these pretty challenging times for everyone,” Water Science Educator Lisa DiFrancesco says.

Lisa DiFrancesco works with the Regional Water Authority. She puts together short, fun activities for your kids to do while social distancing at home this summer!

“One of my favorites is where you’re learning about air pressure and water can’t be compressed, and it does some really cool things.”

There are 25 short, 3-5 minute videos that kids as young as kindergarten to middle school may find fun to do.

Parents, you may need to help with a few of them or help gather some materials for set-up. But for the most part, kids may be able to watch and learn on their own.

“You can always learn something new. There’s no reason just because school is done and you can’t be at camp that you can’t have fun learning experiences and outside should certainly be part of that.”

The videos are free and most are available now whenever you’re ready for the learning to begin. Click here to check out the videos.