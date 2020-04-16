Stretch Your Dollar: WHO launches messaging service to easily relay coronavirus information

(WTNH) — At a time when information about this pandemic is constantly changing, it can be hard to pinpoint what you need to know, We’re stretching your dollar with a tool to help guide you by the World Health Organization.

From facts to figures to the latest information, it can be hard to keep up with this pandemic. Now the WHO launched a messaging service in five languages to make it easier. The agency partnered with WhatsApp and Facebook in an effort to keep people safe. They say it’s easy to use service that has the potential to get information to two billion people.

From government leaders to health workers, family, and friends. They say the service will provide the latest information on the novel coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.

It will also provide the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect people’s health. The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp.

Users can simply type “Hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.