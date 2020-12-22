Stretch Your Dollar: Who you should tip this holiday and how much

(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season for spreading cheer, and this year it may be more important than ever to thank those who make an impact on your life all year.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with a guide to holiday tipping.

Financial website Kiplinger published a suggested tipping guide to help you.

It suggest tipping your mail carrier with a gift that’s worth up to $20.

But remember, the post office forbids carriers from accepting cash, checks or gift cards that can be used as credit cards.

If you have a newspaper delivered, you’ll want to tip the delivery persons as well.

When it comes to child care, Kiplinger states the equivalent of a week’s pay is a good place to start. After all, it’s someone who works closely with you and your child.

Also, don’t forget your trash collector. A suggested tip is anywhere from $10 to $30 a piece.

Your regular cleaning person is also in line for a tip — maybe the cost of one visit.

Don’t forget your hairstylist or barber!

If you’ve been opting for food delivery more this year, it’s nice to tip 15-20% on those orders too, or more if you can. However, if money is tight this year, a handwritten note of gratitude goes a long way.