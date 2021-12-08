Stretch Your Dollar: Why December is the best month for buying a new car

(WTNH) — In the market for a new set of wheels? It can be tempting to pump the breaks until after the holiday rush, but there’s reason to put those plans back into drive.

There are clear money-savers if you buy a vehicle in December that may not be around come January.

Rapid Car Loans points out dealers will want to clear their inventory before 2022. The salesperson may have year-end target goals they want to hit, which makes them more likely to be flexible with prices.

And don’t forget about all those festive holiday deals to get you in the door.

All of this can lead to a gift for you when it comes to the price tag.

Here are a few tips to prepare so you’re ready to negotiate your best deal.

Rapid Car Loans suggests learning how dealers manage their finances so you can speak their language as you negotiate. And get yourself ready to say “yes” and move quickly when you strike a deal.

Check your credit score now so you know where you stand and can make changes if there are any errors on your report impacting your score. Secure your downpayment and line up a cosigner if you’re going that route.

These are steps that can ensure you can land deals and close them by the end of the year.

Of course, going in with knowledge of savings from other dealerships means calling around, and maybe even stopping into more than one location to see what they can offer.