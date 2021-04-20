Stretch your Dollar: Why delaying health care visits could negatively impact your overall finances

(WTNH) — The pandemic took a big toll on our health care and not just the obvious in terms of the pandemic. Many people have delayed care, and if you’re not careful, that can have a big impact on your bottom line. We are stretching your dollar with how to control the costs.

Postponing medical visits, switching to telehealth, or worse: canceling and losing touch with doctors altogether.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on Americans’ healthcare, and MDVIP CEO Bret Jorgensen, a national primary care network, says the ripple effect is the impact it’s having on bank accounts now as well.

“Delaying care really does have a lot of personal consequences, both in terms of health, but also financially. Delayed care is more expensive care,” Jorgensen said.

Now, as delayed care becomes more expensive for people, there’s a shift to higher deductible health plans that has lower monthly premiums, but higher out-of-pocket expenses. The upside: he says people are taking better stock in their health and taking a more hands-on approach to getting themselves what they need and don’t need.

“These are usually paired with health savings accounts. It puts more money in the hands of the patient, so we think they’re starting to research doctors more, get things based on convenience, personalization, value.”

The bottom line is: times are changing for many of us, but it’s important to be aware so your own health and wealth aren’t suffering. Focusing on health care now is less expensive than trying to pay for sick care later.

Finding a doctor and getting back into the habit of routine visits should be step one to saving money overall.