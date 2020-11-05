Stretch Your Dollar: Why November is the best month to save money in 2020

From Veteran’s Day to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, November may be the best month to save money. It’s just a matter of timing out the deals. We are stretching your dollar with a guide to saving the most this month.

November is always a month of deals. But amid a pandemic, retailers are extending their money-savers to accommodate the increase in online shoppers.

“Basically every Thursday or Friday, you can go to a major retailers website and see new deals that are at Black Friday prices,” Michael Bonebright, DealNews.com.

Bonebright says whatever you need, you are bound to save money in November. As always, this year’s Black Friday is king for electronics and TVs. On Cyber Monday, focus on clothing and athletic sneakers.

“You might see your first really good deals on jewelry for example. Also toys – toys are a classic Cyber Monday thing.”

But with competitive price matching offered at most retailers this year, Bonebright suggests you buy what you need when you see it marked down then look for money back from a price match if you see a better deal later in the month.

What not to buy this month?

“You don’t want to buy winter clothing. You dont want to buy a parka, mittens, hats, those kinds of things. Those will go on sale later in January. That’s when those clearance sales come on. Right now you want to be shopping for your fall clothing,”

Also – skip the gift cards! Retailers notoriously offer bonus deals with gift card purchases in December.

Also military families – take advantage of Veteran’s Day deals. In many cases, you can stack your discount on top of these deals that are offered to everyone.