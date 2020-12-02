Stretch Your Dollar: Why real estate agents say now’s the time to sell, not buy a home

(WTNH) — The pandemic has impacted the real estate market in Connecticut.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with why experts say now’s the time to sell, not buy.

It’s a seller’s market. As more people work from home, and move out of busy cities and into Connecticut’s quiet neighborhoods.

“It’s an outcome we never thought possible quite frankly,” said Andy Sachs, with Andy Sachs & Around Town Real Estate Team at Keller Williams. “If you do not need to buy, don’t because you’re buying at the peak. If anything changes in your life in the next five years and things settle back down from a price category, you’re going to lose money. So, if you’re not going to buy to make a long-term move, I’d wait. Find a rental possibly.”

However, if you want to sell, do it. He suggested pocketing the cash for a while and renting before buying again yourself.

Another factor driving prices up is supply, that he says, is down mostly because of the pandemic; people don’t want strangers walking through their home to look at it.

“Not until we have a vaccine do I think you’ll see supply and demand balance out a bit.”

If you do need to buy, the good news is mortgage rates remain at record low levels, which is good for the buyer and anyone looking to refinance.

Sachs said prices have gone up 10-15% in certain pockets of Connecticut, and he thinks we’ll see this continue through next year.