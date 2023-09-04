(WTNH) – The unofficial end of summer also means a day to hunt for deals. We are Stretching Your Dollar with why shoppers are finding slim pickings.

This Labor Day, an economy in transition means deal-hunting is a little tricky.

“The sort of sales around Labor Day, perhaps, are a little bit more conservative than years past. It’s hard to determine whether it’s just a reflection of the inflated prices or whether it’s a reflection of retailers being more reluctant to put more stuff on sale,” said Nathan Burrow, Senior Editor for Deals at Wirecutter.

They are seeing sales on seasonal items like the Kenmore Gas Barbeque from Walmart which was $349 and is now $269, and seasonal clothing like leather flip flops from Reef which are $49 on Amazon which is down from $70.

But with another Amazon Prime event coming up in October and Black Friday only 12 weeks away, experts are saying to hold off if you can. But there are a few exceptions.

“Well, there are sometimes, when buying a large appliance, just can’t wait, and if that’s the case, I would recommend pursuing Labor Day sales. The standalone sales themselves aren’t bad, so you can find refrigerators, ranges, washer dryer sets dishwashers at at good, if not great prices.” Burrow said.

So if you need a new stove, Home Depot has a highly reviewed GE Electric model on sale for $748 down from $1,099.

Best Buy is offering a Whirlpool side-by-side fridge for $1,499 which is $390 off of the original price. They will also throw in a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase.

And Lowes has a LG Dryer on sale for $498, that’s $251 off the list price of $749.

After this, the next big shopping day is another Prime Day in October as mentioned, and like usual you can expect retailers to roll out their own deals to compete.