Stretch Your Dollar: Why the holiday shopping rush started early this year

(WTNH)– Have you completed your holiday shopping? Yes, I said completed!

The delivery trucks are already at it, dropping off your orders from the big Amazon Prime Day shopping week that also saw deals from other major retailers.

After surveying more than a thousand people about their shopping habits, the finance company “Lending Tree” found 1 in 4 people are already done with their shopping list.

With so many Americans reluctant to return to in-store shopping, there’s heavy demand online and you can bet there will be big delays as we get closer to the holidays.

Experts recommend, starting as early as you can to not only guarantee delivery, but also to save money on expedited shipping

Companies are adding staff to keep up with demand, but just a warning to watch your bottom line. Among the findings, thirty-one percent of Americans will likely get into holiday shopping debt. Those most at risk are people furloughed or laid off because of the pandemic.

As you’re planning out your shopping, don’t forget local businesses, they need your help more than ever and many will usually offer deals on Small Business Saturday. This year that falls on Nov. 28.