Stretch Your Dollar: Why there are more jobs than people looking for work

Across the nation, businesses are struggling to find workers. A new report shows a growing labor shortage. We are stretching your dollar with a look at why that is and the one sector feeling it more than others.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 39 states, there are more jobs than there are people looking for work. Experts say it’s because of the baby boomer generation retiring by the millions.

“And because of that, the working age population in America is growing much more slowly. Only about two tenths of a percent per year this decade,” David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds.

So where are the most open positions? Education. There’s currently a 307,00 job shortfall in public education that can’t keep up with growing student enrollment.

And recent teacher strikes in several states reveal the reason many applicants are staying away– low pay and lack of resources.

If you’re looking for a job, but education isn’t for you, you can head to monster.com to get a look at the top 100 companies hiring this month.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.