(WTNH) — Remember, this is the last full month of winter, so many winter-themed items will soon go on sale.

Humidifiers are one of those items. Be on the lookout at Sears, Best Buy, Macy’s and Walmart.

Also, winter apparel, sporting goods and tax software are typically discounted through the end of the month.

The big deal coming up next?

Keep March on the calendar for golf clubs, especially if you’re ok with using an older model – that’s because new models are typically released in March.