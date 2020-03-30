Stretch Your Dollar: Work from home tech tips

Millions of Americans are now adjusting to work from home, but there are ways to make this transition easier. We’re stretching your dollar with some tech tips to help.

For many, it’s a new frontier – condensing your office into your home. If you’re struggling to make it work, technology could help you.

First rule of the work at home club – Talk about it. There are a number of web-conferencing apps that will allow you to stay in touch with co-workers and many are easy and free to setup. Consumer Reports suggests Google Hangouts, Zoom basic and Skype for business and Cisco WebEx for personal.

If work from home is painfully slow, you may want to look into a new router to speed things up a bit.

While you may be used to the sounds of your office, you may not be able to deal with your children or your pets being loud. Noise-canceling headphones can help that.

If you’re having trouble concentrating, there’s an app for that. Anti-distraction apps to be precise or simply put your phone on airplane mode to help you resist playing on it.