Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a busy time of year for shopping and holiday prep, but there’s one more important financial responsibility you don’t want to forget. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with year-end tax moves that could benefit you into the new year.

It’s crunch time for shopping, shipping, and wrapping, but financial experts are here with a reminder not to forget your year-end money moves.

Here are three important ones to remember:

First, now is the time to put as much as you can into the 401K. That directly reduces your taxable income, which ultimately lowers what you owe in taxes for the year.

Don’t forget to spend those healthcare flexible spending accounts that can cover things like contact lenses, glasses, a chiropractor, first-aid supplies — even sunscreen and some weight-loss programs. In most cases, what you don’t use by the end of the year, you’ll lose.

Take note of any charitable giving opportunities. Even if you don’t itemize, you may still find you can lower your tax burden.

Small moves that you can do before the end of the year, starting the new year off right.

This may be difficult during the busy shopping season, but if you can, defer your income or any holiday bonuses coming your way. Delaying payment into the new year will lower what you were paid this year, to pass less in taxes.