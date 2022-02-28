(WTNH) – Gas prices are soaring with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. We are stretching your dollar with some ways to keep your bills in check.

With gas prices soaring, drivers are in sticker shock when they fill up their tanks.

“They’re too damned high. Who wants to pay that? I fill up my tank three times a week,” said Zamia Moore.

The pain at the pump is real. The average price per gallon is $3.53, which is the highest since 2014, according to GasBuddy. Experts expect prices to keep rising.

“That national average is primed to hit that $4 gallon mark. The only question is when,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.

So, with no relief in sight, there are some tricks to saving money the next time you need to fill up that tank. First, clean out the junk. Reducing the weight in your car makes it more fuel-efficient. Think windshield fluid, extra tools, and personal effects.

One study said cruise control can save about 20 percent of gas on highways alone.

Another tip is buying gas earlier in the week.

“Approximately half of the states kind of followed those behaviors that is Monday was the cheapest and Thursday was the most expensive,” De Haan said.

Something else to consider is big box stores like Costco and BJ’s often offer some of the lowest prices.

“You can generally save the price of some of the membership charges that you pay with prices greatly lower than many stations around those retailers like Costco and BJ’s and other big box stores, which generally try to bring in traffic by offering lower prices,” De Haan said.

One of the easiest ways to save some gas is to make sure you have the proper air pressure in your tires, so many people are driving around with less air in their tires than they should be. Get a gauge and use it as often as possible to check air in your tires and you’ll be saving cash and some gas.