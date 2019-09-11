(WTNH) — The 5th Annual Step Up For The Brave Stair climb Challenge is happening in Bridgeport. The CEO of Homes for the Brave, Vince Santilli shares what to expect.

The challenge is happening Saturday, September 14th at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Registration opens at 8:00am. The stair climb starts at 9:00am.

The climb is open to ages 8 and up to go at their own pace.

The cost is $35.00 to register

For more information on the event and Homes For the Brave, watch the interview above.

To register, click here.