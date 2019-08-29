The benefits of ‘going with your gut’

On-Air

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — You may want to take the phrase ‘go with your gut’ literally! Dr. Matthew Castanho and President, Executive Director of the Connecticut Cancer Foundation Jane Ellis explain what you need to know about gut health.

Dr. Castanho explains that the gut houses more bacteria than cells in the human body.

What you eat can significantly determine the health of your gut  and its influence on the brain, immune system, and overall health.

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation (CCF) is holding a Eat Well, Live Well series to help people understand why what they eat matters. To learn about the series, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss