The Enchanted Castle 2019

(WTNH) — The Enchanted Castle, put on by the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County, is a magical storybook experience your child will love!

The Castle first opened to the greater Fairfield community in 1991, and was run for 22 years by the Ahlbin Auxiliary of Bridgeport Hospital. In 2019, the Auxiliary handed the event over to The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County is excited to bring the event back to the community.

The Castle is a family friendly event where kids and parents walk through the entire Burr Homestead together. Each room is decorated with a different “Fairy Tale” theme, including Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Pirates, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Besides awesome decorations kids will enjoy the live characters who will tell their stories, and give everyone a treat before they leave.

The event is happening now through October 30th.

It’s $10 to visit the Enchanted Castle, but children under 2 years old are free.

For tickets and more information, click here.