Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
State of the State
Back To School
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Opioid Crisis
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic cuisine: Odd pairings, old favorites on the menu
Dems: Trump aimed ‘loaded cannon’ of supporters at Capitol
‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged in murder of his cousin
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I’m a survivor of sexual assault’
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Video Game News
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NBA
NHL
MLB
Hartford Athletic
Top Stories
The Latest: NHL postpones Sabres-Islanders due to snowstorm
Top Stories
Reid’s 4th down approach could help Chiefs in Super Bowl
Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate ‘we will hold the games’
FIBA holds draws for Olympic basketball tournaments
Nadal sidelined; team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
ACES offers Open Choice
Video
Top Stories
Hartford HealthCare Celebrates ‘Better than Normal’ Special
Video
Top Stories
ACES ECA helps young artists develop their unique voices with an immersive, arts-only education
Video
ACES offers new health center for employees
Video
Winter Beauty & Wellness Rescue Tips with Grace Gold
Video
What to expect this season at Ski Sundown
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
This Week in Connecticut
News 8 to Premiere ‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’
Video
Trending Stories
Today’s Forecast
Snow totals: Most cities, towns reporting more than 1′ of snow
Video
Health officials investigating COVID outbreak in North Branford due to large family gathering
Video
Watch: Dramatic rescue from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control in Stamford amid snowstorm
Video
Highway Division of East Hartford DPW says 40% of union members called out during Monday’s storm
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 to Premiere ‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’
Video
Trinity Health of New England to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions on Facebook Live Wednesday
News 8 Teams with local community leaders to present ‘That Life’
Video
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to 2022
Video
WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March
Video
More Don't Miss