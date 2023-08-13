BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bristol has lacked a vibrant city center for a while, but times are changing. Cranes are in the air, and there are numerous construction projects transforming the Mum City.

News 8’s Dennis House spoke to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and the developers of a new shopping and entertainment center called the Bristol Bazaar. Eric and Care Verikas moved to Bristol because of the “vibe.”

Caggiano also gave an update on the memorial for fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

