Saturday was nothing short of stunning--unfortunately, it won't be nearly as nice today. We are waking up to more clouds this morning and will be tracking mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There could be a couple of spot showers this morning and again this afternoon/evening. The day will not be a washout, so you can still get outside. We'll keep a few showers in the forecast overnight, but things should dry out tomorrow morning. Labor Day will be very nice--more sunshine with warmer temps!

The tropical Atlantic remains active as we approach the peak of hurricane season this week.