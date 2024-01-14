NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Campaign 2024 is upon us, and Connecticut Republicans have their work cut out for them. Democrats hold all the congressional seats, U.S. Senate seats and majorities in the state House of Representatives and state Senate.

Gov. Ned Lamont is also a Democrat, and the state’s constitutional offices are all held by Democrats. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is up for reelection this year, but Republicans don’t have a candidate yet, and they haven’t won a senate race since 1982.

The state party chairman, Ben Proto, sat down with Dennis House and made one prediction: Republican George Logan would defeat Democrat Jahana Hayes in the 5th District and be elected to Congress.

Proto also talked about former president Donald Trump. Watch the interview in the video above.