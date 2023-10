HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders unveiled Connecticut’s new slogan and marketing campaign to attract new people and businesses.

Dennis House sat down with Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), Alexandra Daum, the commissioner of economic development, and Anthony Anthony, the state’s new chief marketing officer, to talk about the “Make It Here” campaign.

“Make It Here” replaces the old slogan, “Still Revolutionary,” which was retired in spring 2019.

Watch the video above.