NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven lost $6 million in a “significant cyberattack” that targeted the city’s school district, officials announced earlier this month.

Leaders said the city has been a victim of several cyberattacks since May. Hackers were able to get access to the emails of the chief operation officer of New Haven Public Schools.

Mayor Justin Elicker said that the hackers watched the email exchanges between the district’s COO, the city’s budget office and vendors. The criminals then impersonated the COO and made six successful electronic money transfers.

Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of West Hartford-based computer company Evernet, said the recent cyberattack and multi-million dollar heist, could have been prevented.

