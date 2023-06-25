NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is ready to welcome an NHL team to Connecticut to replace the Hartford Whalers and has an ownership group in place.

The Arizona Coyotes need a new arena and possibly a new home. We have talked to the governor about this along with former team owner Richard Gordon, and now we are getting another point of view.

Dean Pagani served as chief of staff under Gov. John Rowland when the Whalers left the state in 1997. He revealed new details about negotiations to keep the Whalers in Hartford and told Dennis House some interesting things about the failed deal with the New England Patriots.

