NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 2013, Helen Pedersen-Kaiser and Bob Kaiser lost their son, Andrew Pedersen-Keel, in the Afghanistan war.

They created a foundation in his name, APK Charities, to raise awareness and support for our active, retired, wounded and fallen warriors and Gold Star Families. Now, the Kaisers need help to find an executive director.

Dennis House spoke with them on This Week in Connecticut. Watch the video above.