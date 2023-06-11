NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In his first sit-down interview about his quest to bring a National Hockey League team to Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont revealed details about the plan.

In an interview on This Week in Connecticut, the governor told Dennis House he has a group in place to buy the troubled Arizona Coyotes and relocate them to Hartford.

The team would replace the Hartford Whalers, which left for Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1997.

Lamont said the XL Center would be refurbished to accommodate the NHL, but is it enough? Watch his answers in the video above.