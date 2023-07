NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A stylish car from the 1960s symbolizing the jet-set beach lifestyle is now on sale in Connecticut.

The Fiat Jolly was an iconic ride 60 years ago, but now a Connecticut company is bringing them back. Carriage House Motor Cars in Greenwich has created Hampton Jollys. They are actual Fiats from Italy, refurbished and roadworthy.

Sales manager Zac Buongiorno spoke to Dennis House for This Week in Connecticut and took him for a ride.