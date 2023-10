NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Mayor William Dickinson is not running for re-election after serving since the 1980s, meaning the town is getting a new mayor for the first time in 40 years.

Riley O’Connell, the Democratic candidate for mayor, said Dickinson failed to modernize the town.

On This Week in Connecticut, O’Connell explained how he’d like to do that to Dennis House.

Watch the video above.