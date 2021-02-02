News 8 to Premiere ‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’

News 8 is proud to announce the debut of ‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’, premiering Sunday, February 7th at 10am on News 8. The new show, hosted by longtime Connecticut newsman Dennis House, will focus on the biggest issues facing local communities in our state.

For more than 25 years, Dennis House has been one of the most trusted and most watched journalists in Connecticut. This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House will allow Mr. House to use his years of experience to serve the viewers of the state, asking the tough questions, and holding local leaders accountable for their actions and answers.

“Our state is facing challenging times.” said Mr. House. “This show will allow me to tackle the issues that matter most, and break down what the impact could be for the residents of our state.”

“News 8 is committed to keeping viewers throughout Connecticut fully informed” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “The addition of ‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’, combined with ‘Capitol Report’ will make Sunday mornings on News 8 the place to come for the most in-depth coverage of the state’s biggest stories, legislative issues, and political races.”

“I am proud to lead Connecticut’s most trusted news team.” said Chuck Carter, News Director. “This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House is just another example of the work our talented team of journalists and producers is doing to maintain our position as Connecticut’s News Leader.”

‘This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House’ will air Sunday mornings at 10am on News 8 and WTNH.com. It will be immediately followed by ‘Capitol Report’ at 10:30am.