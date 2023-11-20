HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Archbishop Coadjutor Christopher Coyne will take over the Archdiocese of Hartford in the spring when Archbishop Leonard Blair retires.

In a candid conversation with Dennis House, Coyne talked about his upbringing, his career as a bartender, the future of churches in our state, and his message for people who left the church and women in the priesthood.

He also told Dennis what he would say to Pope Francis if given the opportunity: “Move the Catholic church out of the Vatican.”