NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut television anchor and radio announcer Dick Bertel died on Monday, Sept. 11, at 92.

He was a fixture on the airwaves from the 1950s to 1980s and covered many historic events. Bertel was one of the first people in Connecticut to report the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Dennis House spoke with Bertel earlier this year. Watch that interview in the video player above.