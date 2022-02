NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 continues tracking the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Richard Blumenthal. Several Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination, including John Flynn.

Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, businessman Peter Lumaj, former Republican National Committee Representative Leora Levy, and landscaper Robert Hyde are also looking to face off against Blumenthal in the general election.

