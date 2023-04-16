NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been six months since two Bristol police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12, 2022. Investigators said Officer Alec Iurato, also wounded in the attack, fired the single shot that killed the gunman.

Earlier this month, Iurato was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame and received the Courage in Service Award.

“Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hazy are the true heroes in my world,” Iurato said at the ceremony. “They are the true recipients of this award. Their actions are different forms of friendship and dedication that I’ve never seen before, and I hope I never see again.”

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Police Chief Brian Gould talked with Dennis House about how Iurato, the community and police department are doing six months later.

“As I’ve gotten to know him [Iurato], I’m struck and completely floored by his ability to move beyond this, think about everything else but him, and to hold those values to serve and honor on the highest level,” Caggiano said.

