NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a bill that would legalize medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill. Supporters say it would allow patients to end their suffering early, but many are opposed, including the Catholic Church.

Chris Healy, the executive director of the Connecticut Catholic Conference, appeared on This Week in Connecticut to talk about the emotional topic.

“We’re against assisted suicide for a lot of reasons,” Healy said. “One, the issue of pain and suffering is one that can be dealt with and should be dealt with, and programs should be expanded for things called palliative care, hospice care. No one needs to suffer. And in other states where assisted suicide has been permitted, Dennis, pain is only cited in two of ten cases.”

“So pain management, palliative care, hospice care, having loved ones around and having loved ones involved in the process, many people who seek assisted suicide sadly do it for mental health reasons, or they’re alone, or they don’t feel their lives have as much meaning,” Healy continued. “But they’re not sick. They’re sick at heart. So, we need to live as not just Catholics, but people of all faiths who say what are we doing here in our society if we’re going to legalize a suicide, make it legal, morally acceptable.”

