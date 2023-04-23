NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis House goes one-on-one with Sean Scanlon, Connecticut’s comptroller, on This Week in Connecticut.

Scanlon talks about the financial shape of the state and if there’s anything that he feels could be more affordable.

“We’re in good shape. You know, after a long time of a lot of fiscal crises here in Connecticut, we are now in the fifth consecutive year of a budget surplus of $1.4 billion, what my office just projected our current year surplus is. And we’re expecting to once again be able to pay down about $3 billion of subsequent payroll pension debt, which is a really big change in Connecticut.”

The comptroller also discusses hero pay for essential employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

