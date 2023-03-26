NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are worried about their bank accounts after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Congressman Jim Himes appeared on This Week in Connecticut to calm fears.

“For almost everybody, it’s not going to have any effect,” Himes said. “You know, most people don’t have in excess of $250,000 deposited in their bank. And, of course, if you’re under $250,000, your deposits are absolutely guaranteed. More of an issue for businesses that may have more money than that or higher net worth people.”

Himes also weighed in on former President Donald Trump possibly being indicted.

“No person in the United States is above the law,” Himes said. “And if you and I would be charged for spending hush money to cover up some affair or something, you know, the ex-president is not exempt from the law. Now, here’s what I hope, this issue of hush money cover-up, it’s not nearly as serious as instigating an attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. It’s not as serious, frankly, as hoarding and refusing to give back classified information. It’s not as serious as calling the Georgia secretary of state to say, ‘find me 11,000 votes,’ which feels to me like the very definition of electoral fraud.”

