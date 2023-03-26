NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles is dealing with several issues these days: teen drivers, reckless drivers and drivers stoned at the steering wheel.

The DMV’s Tony Guerrera appeared on This Week in Connecticut for an interview with Dennis House.

As for teen drivers, Guerrera said parents need to enforce the rules with their children and warn them not to be distracted.

“It’s so important for parents to have conversations with them, to make sure that they put their phone down, that they don’t bring their phone with them, not to have the radio on,” Guerrera said. “You know, it’s amazing that in today’s world, a vehicle with all the technology in it, whether it’s Bluetooth, whether it’s a navigation system, you and I never had that when we were children. So, we were literally more focused on the wheel and playing with the radio, and that was it. Today, it’s a technological machine that you’re dealing with.”

