NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With her city mired in scandal, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi has not decided whether to run for a fourth term.

During an interview on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House, the Democrat said the city has improved under her leadership, and she listed several accomplishments.

There have been calls for Rossi to step down after four people, including two city employees, were charged with stealing COVID-19 relief funds.

