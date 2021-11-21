 

This Week in Connecticut: Faces of the Unvaccinated takes a deep dive into the reasons why people in CT won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

This Week in Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Faces of the Unvaccinated Preview

Faces of the Unvaccinated Preview

(WTNH) – On This Week in Connecticut, Dennis House is being joined by News 8 anchor Darren Kramer as well as Keith Grant, the Senior System Director of Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare.

They’re talking about a series called Faces of the Unvaccinated. About 70 percent of eligible people in Connecticut have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but thousands are still not getting the vaccine.

Who are they and why won’t they get the shot? News 8 spoke to a registered nurse, a preacher, a teacher, and several others during the series.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

To see all of the Faces of the Unvaccinated stories, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss