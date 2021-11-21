This Week in Connecticut: Faces of the Unvaccinated takes a deep dive into the reasons why people in CT won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

(WTNH) – On This Week in Connecticut, Dennis House is being joined by News 8 anchor Darren Kramer as well as Keith Grant, the Senior System Director of Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare.

They’re talking about a series called Faces of the Unvaccinated. About 70 percent of eligible people in Connecticut have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but thousands are still not getting the vaccine.

Who are they and why won’t they get the shot? News 8 spoke to a registered nurse, a preacher, a teacher, and several others during the series.

