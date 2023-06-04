NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Gov. Ned Lamont continues his quest to attract the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford, the former owner of the Hartford Whalers is offering some insight and advice.

Avon businessman Richard Gordon said the team lost $10 million every year he owned the team and said the first thing Lamont will need is an ownership group to buy the troubled Phoenix franchise.

Gordon said that wealthy, committed investors are needed, and they can’t worry about losing money.

“Owning a pro team is not for the faint of heart,” he said.

Gordon also talked about NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the need for a new arena or renovated XL Center.

Watch the interview in the video above.