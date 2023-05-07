NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People don’t discuss the high cost of feminine hygiene products, but many women can’t afford them.

Dignity Grows, created four years ago by Jessica Zachs of West Hartford, has spawned 59 chapters in 25 states and distributed over 4.5 million menstrual hygiene products, more than any other organization in the country.

Zachs and Jennifer Tolman sat down with Dennis House for This Week in Connecticut to discuss their volunteer group’s fantastic work.

Watch the interview in the video player above and visit DignityGrows.org to learn more.