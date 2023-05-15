NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman is a key figure in political history.

Lieberman was the 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee and ran for president in 2004. He left the Democratic party in 2006 and defeated Ned Lamont in the race for the senate as an independent that same year.

He told Dennis House he is part of No Labels, which may field a presidential candidate to run in 2024 against President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Lieberman is slightly older than both men. Will he run next year?

